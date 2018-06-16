The heat is on for Saturday!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We will start off with scattered showers and storms moving out by your lunch hour. Until then, we can see some heavy downpours and a bit of gusty winds before clouds start to clear out. Temperatures will be hot today working above average into the lower 90s with sticky dew points making things feel very humid. West Michigan will stay dry for the rest of the weekend as well!

Dew points will continue to be high this weekend aiding in oppressive heat. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside. Saturday there is an air quality warning through midnight. Take every precaution needed to stay safe in the heat with indices near 100 degrees.

Monday night heading into Tuesday will give West Michigan another chance for showers and storms before we work back towards more sunshine. Temperatures will cool off, but stay in the 80s.