The heat is on for Saturday!

Posted 6:39 AM, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 08:59AM, June 16, 2018

WEST MICHIGAN –We will start off with scattered showers and storms moving out by your lunch hour. Until then, we can see some heavy downpours and a bit of gusty winds before clouds start to clear out. Temperatures will be hot today working above average into the lower 90s with sticky dew points making things feel very humid. West Michigan will stay dry for the rest of the weekend as well!

Dew points will continue to be high this weekend aiding in oppressive heat. Stay hydrated and limit your time outside. Saturday there is an air quality warning through midnight. Take every precaution needed to stay safe in the heat with indices near 100 degrees.

Monday night heading into Tuesday will give West Michigan another chance for showers and storms before we work back towards more sunshine. Temperatures will cool off, but stay in the 80s.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment