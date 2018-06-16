× Two in hospital after late night crash

IONIA CO., Mich.– Deputies continue to investigate after one person is left with life-threatening injuries following a crash.

The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. on M-66 at Turtle Road…in Ionia County.

Deputies say the driver was headed westbound before being struck by an oncoming vehicle.

The driver was airlifted to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition.

The driver of the second vehicle was also taken to the hospital but is expected to recover.

Police say both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.

No names have been released yet.