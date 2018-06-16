× Two hurt in hit-and-run accident on 131

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Police are searching for a suspect who fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident.

This happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on Southbound U.S 131 at U Ave. in Kalamazoo County.

Police say the driver struck a motorcycle, causing both riders to be thrown from the motorcycle.

They say the driver fled the scene in a four door sedan, that may have minor damage to the rear driver side.

The victims were taken to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo. The male driver suffered from minor injuries and the female passenger sustained serious injuries.

If you have any information about this crash call Michigan State Police.