World Cup fans injured when taxi plows into crowd

Posted 12:53 PM, June 16, 2018, by , Updated at 02:07PM, June 16, 2018

MOSCOW, Russia (FOX NEWS) — At least seven soccer fans have been injured in Moscow on Saturday after a taxi plowed into a crowd in the Russian capital during the World Cup.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but he was detained by police, according to local reports. Preliminary information indicated that the driver, who had a Kyrgyzstani driving license, lost control of the vehicle. Russia’s Interfax news agency cited a source claiming that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

The accident took place on Ilinka Street, approximately 650 feet from Moscow’s famous Red Square and GUM shopping arcade

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s