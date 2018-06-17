× Suspect dead and 20 injured after shooting at New Jersey arts festival

TRENTON, N.J. (CNN) — Twenty people, including a teenager, were injured early Sunday in a shooting at a 24-hour art festival in Trenton, New Jersey, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said.

One suspect, a 33-year-old man, was killed, and another one was taken into custody, officials said. Police recovered multiple weapons, prosecutor Angelo Onofri said.

“It absolutely could have been worse given the confined space and the number of shots that appear to have been fired,” Onofri said.

Sixteen of the 20 victims transported to area hospitals were treated for gunshot wounds, according to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and St. Francis Medical Center.

Among the injured is a 13-year-old, who is in extremely critical condition, the prosecutor said.