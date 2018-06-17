A hot, hazy and humid Sunday in West Michigan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST MICHIGAN –We have plenty of sunshine for the day with a few clouds around. Temperatures will be hot today working above average into the lower 90s with sticky dew points making things feel very humid. Our heat index or “feels like” temperatures will be near 100 degrees by this afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Sunday starting at noon lasting until 8 PM. There is also an air quality warning day in effect as well. Stay cool and hydrated!

Monday night heading into Tuesday will give West Michigan another chance for showers and storms before we work back towards more sunshine. Temperatures will cool off, but stay in the 80s with decreased humidity.