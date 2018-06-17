Authorities investigate boating incident on Gun Lake

ORANGEVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Officials say they’re investigating the cause of a boating incident on Gun Lake on Sunday.

It happened around 5:17 p.m. on Gun Lake in Barry County’s Orangeville Township.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a 20-year-old man from Howell, Michigan, went off the side of the boat during a turn. The stern of the boat turned over the male and the propeller amputated his leg. Police say two doctors visiting family in the area rushed in to help.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and his injuries are unknown at this time.