Calhoun County road shut due to fear of possible collapse

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Emmett Township Department of Public Safety is advising drivers to avoid the area of D Drive North between Beadle Lake Road and Harper Creek Drive.

Public Safety officers have discovered what appears to be part of the roadway on the bridge showing signs of collapse and potentially making the road unstable.

The Calhoun County Road Department has been notified and is evaluating the situation and determining a course of action.

Until further notice, barricades are being put in place and the section of roadway closed until the County Road Department can make a determination. 6 1/2 Mile Road should be used as an alternate route to access Victory Life Church, Harper Creek Drive and other residential homes along D Drive North until further notice.