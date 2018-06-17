× Destructive Flooding in Houghton County

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. – While West Michigan deals with near-record heat, the Upper Peninsula is seeing a different side of Mother Nature.

Historic flooding occurred Sunday morning as several rounds of thunderstorms moved over the same area overnight. What resulted from this large amount of water was destruction of roads, homes and businesses as water levels rose quickly. Another round of heavy rain is expected this evening, which could result in additional flooding. Local officials are urging residents to refrain from traveling until further notice.

MDOT is evaluating the impacted roadways for potential detours and future renovations.