× Police investigate shooting at Kalamazoo apartment complex

KALAMAZOO, Mich.– Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Kalamazoo apartment complex early Sunday morning.

At 3 a.m. Sunday, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the Summit Park Apartments in the 700 block of Summit Park Court in reference to a shooting there. Upon arrival, officers located a male victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his leg.

The scene was riddled with bullet casings.

The victim, a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man, is currently at a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

At this time no suspect has been identified.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information is being asked to call Kalamazoo Public Safety at (269) 337-8994 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100 or at http://www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com on the Web.