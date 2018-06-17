Two facing charges after short chase in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police say two people were arrested after a short chase Sunday afternoon.

It started with a reckless driving report on Portage Road near Zylman around 2 p.m.. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off.  Officers were able to locate a 29-year-old man from Vicksburg and a 36-year-old Florida woman in the 1400 block of East Osterhout.

Both of them were arrested and police discovered a stolen firearm that reportedly belonged to the woman.

Several charges are expected.

