West Michigan doctor loses over 100 pounds

CALEDONIA, Mich. -- Dr. Channing Finkbeiner, a family practice physician at Mercy Health in Caledonia has been battling a problem with his weight for years.

Last February he made the decision to go under the knife for a surgery to shrink his stomach with a procedure called bariatric sleeve gastrectomy. Before the surgery he weighed 342 pounds and now he's lost 120 of that.

"I struggle as an over eater, when I'm stressed or anxious or don't feel good I'd turn to food rather than alcohol or drugs, that was my go to, to feel better," says Dr. Channing Finkbeiner.

His indulgence to over eat has plagued him since medical school causing health problems like diabetes, high cholesterol and hypertension. The procedure to shrink his stomach makes it difficult to eat a lot of food.

"They take out about 80 % of the stomach and create a smaller stiffer pouch as far as the stomach is concerned. Decreasing your ability to eat large portions of food," says Dr. Finkbeiner.

For his health and for the sake of his family he chose to have the procedure which he says will double his life expectancy.

"I did this in a large part because I wanted to be around for my kids to graduate from school, and see grand kids and live a full and longer life with them." Says Dr. Finkbeiner.

The results came quick, he lost 80 pounds in 6 weeks following the procedure. Dr. Finkbeiner is down to 220 pounds and wants to shed a few more to reach his goal weight of 200.

If you're interested in learning more about bariatric surgery click here

 

