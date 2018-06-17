Willis will be sentenced Monday for kidnapping & slaying Heeringa in 2013

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Jeffrey Willis is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning for abducting and killing convenience store clerk Jessica Heeringa.

The sentencing is set for 9:15 a.m. in Muskegon County Circuit Court.

Willis will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.

On May 16, jurors deliberated for less than two hours before finding him guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the April 2013 kidnapping and death of Heeringa, a clerk at the ExxonMobil gas station in Norton Shores.

Willis also is expected to stand trial later on for the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager.

He is already serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of jogger Rebekah Bletsch.

Willis is now 48 and is incarcerated at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.

