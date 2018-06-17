Willis will be sentenced Monday for kidnapping & slaying Heeringa in 2013

MUSKEGON, Mich. -- Jeffrey Willis is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning for abducting and killing convenience store clerk Jessica Heeringa.
The sentencing is set for 9:15 a.m. in Muskegon County Circuit Court.
Willis will receive a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole.
On May 16, jurors deliberated for less than two hours before finding him guilty of first-degree murder and kidnapping in the April 2013 kidnapping and death of Heeringa, a clerk at the ExxonMobil gas station in Norton Shores.
Willis also is expected to stand trial later on for the 2016 attempted kidnapping of a teenager.
He is already serving a life sentence for the 2014 murder of jogger Rebekah Bletsch.
Willis is now 48 and is incarcerated at the Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility in Ionia.
This subhuman actually has the guts to complain that he didn’t receive a fair trial. I wonder if the sick bastard realizes that the only one who was treated unfairly was Jessica Heeringa.
simple
What a big waste of taxpayers money, He’s already got life.