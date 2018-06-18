Anderson & Girls Orchards: Goats, strawberries, and wallabies, oh my!

From fresh fruit and homemade donuts, to a free petting zoo with exotic animals, Anderson and Girls Orchards is a family favorite for those living in West Michigan.

If you've never been, it's definitely a must-visit destination, especially since they're getting ready for the Strawberry Festival happening June 22-24.

Owner Terry Anderson, along with Emily stopped by with a troth of strawberries, along with a couple furry friends.

Anderson & Girls Orchards is located at 2985 Sheridan Road in Stanton.

For more information, call (989)-831-4228 or visit andersonandgirls.com.

Stay up to date on the animals and their special events on their Facebook.

