Camping out instead of moving in: A growing trend amid housing boom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. – The housing market in West Michigan continues to boom and while realtors say selling a house is relatively easy, finding one to buy can be difficult and take time.

Instead of waiting in limbo, many are setting up shop at camp sites. Rather than get tied down to an apartment lease or move in with a relative, some are choosing to use a camper or an RV as an in between home.

The cheap month to month rent is hard to beat.

“This is the best way to do it instead of renting an apartment. If you have a camper or RV or know anybody who has one see if you can borrow one and stay at a campsite,” says Becky White, who is in between homes.

It provides all the comforts that many are looking for.

“We got a camper that we own. We’re at a campground that’s reasonably priced. So until we move into that house this has been very pleasant for us,” says Tim Crowley, who’s waiting to move into a home.

Lakeside camp park in Cedar Springs normally caters to seasonal clients but the owner says there’s a boom with short term rentals.

“Like right now we’ve got 4 or 5 people who are staying month to month while they are waiting to close on a house or building a house,” says Lakeside Camp Park owner Rich Lupico.

Cash is king and staying at camp grounds can also help people save up money to put down on a new home.

“It’s part time living for a future full time location. It’s a common thing we hear, how do I sell my home if I don’t have a place to go, what do I do?” says Julie Rietberg, CEO of Grand Rapids Association of Realtors.

While the demand for homes continues to be high, the option of camping out may be another boom for West Michigan.