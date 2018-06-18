JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cooling towers, which were a part of the Jacksonville skyline since the 1980s, are no more.
Video: Cooling towers in Jacksonville demolished
-
Jacksonville business will keep flags flying after city inspector issues warning, disrespects veteran in store
-
Hidden treasures found during construction at Ionia Co. courthouse
-
Michael Jackson’s elephant escapes enclosure at Florida zoo
-
Alabama university releases video views of twister
-
School officials admit homework question was ‘highly inappropriate’
-
-
Grand C.I.T.Y. Sports hosts former Detroit Lion Don Carey
-
Wembley: Jacksonsville Jaguars owner offers to buy London soccer stadium
-
Rap icon Ice Cube coming to Grand Rapids
-
Police: Missing Van Buren Co. toddler found safe with his dog
-
Kent County voters meet to discuss criminal justice reform
-
-
One person dies in Cascade Township crash
-
Researchers explore new theory that could solve mystery of NWA flight 2501
-
Pistons fire head coach Stan Van Gundy