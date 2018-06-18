Del Monte veggie trays recalled; parasite outbreak sickens 78

MILWAUKEE — The Food and Drug Administration said it’s is investigating at least 78 cases of cyclospora illnesses linked to recalled Del Monte vegetable trays.

The trays contained broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and dill dip, and were sold in Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

In addition, Del Monte is recalling small veggie trays that include broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, celery and dill dip distributed to Illinois and Indiana, the FDA said in a statement.

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that contaminates food or water, and when ingested, causes an intestinal illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, with sometimes explosive bowel movements, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, bloating, nausea and fatigue.

 

