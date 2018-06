× Driver killed in Kalamazoo County crash with tree

PAVILION TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person is dead after a bad crash with a tree late Sunday night in Kalamazoo County.

It happened Sunday around 6:15 p.m. near the intersection of South 29th Street and East R Avenue in Pavilion Township.

We’re told the driver struck a tree and died at the scene.

The name of the driver has not yet been released.

The crash remains under investigation.