Emergency crews called to highway crash near Saranac

SARANAC, Mich. — Emergency crews were called to a crash along the highway in Ionia County Monday afternoon.

It happened near the Saranac Rest Area at around 3:40 p.m. on I-96.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, a 55-year-old driver from Hudsonville swerved to miss an animal in the roadway. The driver was reportedly towing a camper and went off the roadway and struck a tree.

Non-life threatening injuries were reported and both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment.

