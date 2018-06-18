Field of Flight & Balloon Festival happening June 28 – July 4

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, named one of the top three air shows in the country and the largest in North America, is coming back to town June 28 through July 4.

This seven day event will have multiple airshows featuring dozens of aircraft, fireworks, 40 hot air balloons, the Skerbeck Carnival, live music and more.

This year, there will be two different airshows:

June 30 & July 1: Warbird Salute Air Show

July 3 & 4: Fast and Furious Air Show

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival will take place at and around the W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek.

For a complete event schedule, visit bcballoons.com.