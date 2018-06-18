Field of Flight & Balloon Festival happening June 28 – July 4

Posted 11:24 AM, June 18, 2018, by

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, named one of the top three air shows in the country and the largest in North America, is coming back to town June 28 through July 4.

This seven day event will have multiple airshows featuring dozens of aircraft, fireworks, 40 hot air balloons, the Skerbeck Carnival, live music and more.

This year, there will be two different airshows:

  • June 30 & July 1: Warbird Salute Air Show
  • July 3 & 4: Fast and Furious Air Show

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival will take place at and around the W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek.

For a complete event schedule, visit bcballoons.com.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s