Four people stabbed at birthday party in Kentwood; two in custody

Posted 4:02 AM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 12:12PM, June 18, 2018

KENTWOOD, Mich. -- Four people were injured in an overnight stabbing at a birthday party at a residence in the 5700 block of Sable Ridge Drive in Kentwood.

According to police, there was a birthday party happening at the home when a fight broke out outside the home. They responded to the incident around 1:00 a.m. Monday.

Two people suffered minor injuries and have been treated for their injuries and released. One person underwent surgery for a serious stab wound to his arm.  The fourth victim is in critical, but stable condition, as of Monday morning, according to police.

Kentwood Police say that two men are in custody in connection with the incident.  They are currently referred to as being "persons of interest."  Police say that everyone who was at the party has been accounted for.

Anyone with further information should call Kentwood Police at 616-656-6600.

