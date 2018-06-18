Girl who wants to become physical therapist gets Mary Free Bed tour

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Brooklyn Hammer, 8, of Middleville received a personal tour at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital Monday after discovering she wanted to become a physical therapist after countless hours visiting her late grandmother at the hospital.

The tour included learning about all different kinds of therapy, including a wheelchair and adaptive sports program and animal-assisted therapy. Hammer got to see what physical therapists do and the equipment they use with patients, including an anti-gravity treadmill.

Hammer said seeing how important this type of medical care is, she recently donated more than $400 to Mary Free Bed in honor of her late grandmother.

“I raised it for new equipment or like stuff like wheelchairs," said Hammer.

Sarah Hammer, Brooklyn's mother, said she could see her daughter's strong interest in the medical field from the beginning of her visits to see her grandma.

"When she told people her grandma was here at Mary Free Bed, she would say 'You should see all the cool equipment they have, what the nurses do, what the physical therapists do,' so she took an interest and was telling everybody how wonderful Mary Free Bed was," said Sarah Hammer.