GR retirement village to host health fair to benefit Be Nice Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- To promote mental health awareness and to raise money for the Be Nice Foundation, the Village of Heather Hills is hosting their Fourth Annual Health Fair on Wednesday.

"Each year we like to do something a little bit different and each year we choose a different charity, this year we've chosen be nice," said Tami Yates, an employee at The Village of Heather Hills. "So like to have something that kind of goes with our healthy fair and there is nothing more healthy than mental health."

Each year the organizers of the health fair choose a West Michigan nonprofit to give back to and this year they decided to partner with Be Nice for the event.

"Be Nice has actually been created in Grand Rapids and is an action plan, a tool so we take our programs into schools, into businesses, into churches, into retirement communities and talk about how can I first notice and recognize the onset of a mental health disorder," said Christy Buck, an organizer of the event.

The fair will be from 12:30 - 8 p.m. at the Village of Heather Hills on Forest Hill Avenue SE in Grand Rapids.

With a Western theme, the fair will feature a variety of vendors, a caricaturist, a photo booth, a silent auction and a raffle.

"When we started this health fair four years ago the whole idea behind it was to make awareness to the community and make it fun and let them know that being healthy and taking care of yourself and learning all those kinds of things can be fun which is why we theme something every year and make it different," Yates said.

The fair is free and open to the public.