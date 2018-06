KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Road commission issued a warning to drivers in the area to be cautious driving in areas with tall grass and plants.

Due to the amount of rain and beautiful weather, the commission said that the visibility in some intersection is obstructed due to the high grasses and growing plants.

Road commission crews are working to keep up with the high demand so drivers should also keep an eye out for employees out mowing throughout Kent County.