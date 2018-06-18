Man missing in Mason Co. lake, presumed drowned

Posted 12:08 PM, June 18, 2018, by

LUDINGTON, Mich. – A Manistee County man is missing and presumed drowned after jumping into Pere Marquette Lake to retrieve a tube.

Ludington Police say they were called at about 7:00 p.m. Sunday to an area of the lake between the Ludington Boat Clud and the Ludington Yacht Club on reports of a man in the water needing assistance.  The Ludington Fire Department, Mason County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Coast Guard also responding.

Police say that a group of three adults and three children were boating in the area when the wind blew a tube into the water.  The man, a 38-year-old Manistee County man jumped in to retrieve the tube.  The man started having trouble in the water and the others tossed him a life jacket, but the wind blew that away from the man as well.  The man went under and the boaters were unable to find him.

Rescuers arrived and also could not find the man.  The search continued until early Monday morning.  Searches will continue today with assistance from Michigan State Police.

The man’s name is not yet being released.  Police say alcohol did not play a part in the incident.

