× Manistee man drowns off the shores of Ludington

LUDINGTON, Mich. — Police say a man is dead after drowning in the Ludington area.

It started on Saturday around 7:10 p.m. when emergency crews were called to the area of Pere Marquette Lake on a report of a man in the water.

According to the Ludington Police Department, a group of three adults and three children were boating between the Ludington Boat Club and the Ludington Yacht Club. Jay Philip Cutter reportedly jumped in the water to retrieve an a tube that had been blown in by the wind.

Police say Cutter had trouble in the water and attempts to save the man were unsuccessful Cutter’s body was pulled from the water Monday evening around 8 p.m.