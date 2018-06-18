Morning Buzz: 5 things to know for June 18

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. Food pantries will definitely get filled thanks to the fifth annual Meijer LPGA Classic raising $1.1 million for Mijer's Simply Give program over the weekend.

The Meijer LPGA Classic saw record-breaking attendance of more than 55,000 people. In its five years, the classic has raised $4.2 million for Simply Give through sponsors and tournament events.

Simply Give supports 239 food pantries across the Midwest.

The winner, So Yeon Ryu, took home the trophy, shooting a 5 under 67.

2. Founders Brewing Company celebrated their 11th annual Founders Fest on Saturday.

Over the course of the day, thousands showed up to enjoy a craft beer, live music, and a bit of partying in the streets.

Organizers say the event is about saying thanks to everyone who enjoys Founders and bringing everyone together.

3. Forget the cotton candy and funnel cakes, this local fair is all about health! Heather Hills Retirement Village in Grand Rapids is hosting its fourth annual Health Fair on Wednesday.

There will be lots of health living vendors, music, a photo booth and raffle tickets. All of the proceeds will go towards a West Michigan non-profit, "Be Nice," which is a mental health education program all part of the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

Organizers say they're excited to be a charity partner this year and hope to bring more awareness to mental health disorders because it can effect anyone at any age.

The Health Fair is on Wednesday from 12:30 to 8 p.m.

4. The Muggles better watch out, because witches and wizards are taking over West Michigan in a few days. Potter in the Park will come to Rogers Park in Sparta on Saturday, and it's all about Harry Potter!

There will be a quidditch match, plus a parade, so be sure to dress up. There will also be different stations people can visit, where people can discover their patronus and read tea leaves.

Fantastic Beasts will also make an appearance from the Blandford Nature Center.

Admission is $15, and tickets are available online.

5. A four-legged tourist is causing quite a stir, there was a black bear taking a stroll through the Conklin area on Sunday.

The State Department of Natural Resources said they got a few calls about the black bear, that was first spotted in downtown Coopersville.

Later in the evening, there was another sighting in Ravenna, but it's believed to be the same bear making its way up north.

At this point, officials are letting the bear travel its own course.