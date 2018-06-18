One more day of heat; rain by afternoon

Posted 8:45 AM, June 18, 2018

 

WEST MICHIGAN- It's been incredibly hot and humid the last several days, but we're going to get some relief later this afternoon.

First of all, we'll have to deal with  extreme heat again.  Heat index readings over 100 are expected in areas south of I-96 that are going to be a lot more sunny, so expect to regulate your time outdoors.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop as early as 3 PM and continue to spread further south as a cold front moves to the south.  Expect heavy rain at times as the front moves through West Michigan.

