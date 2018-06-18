Photos: Gov. declares two U.P. counties disaster areas

Posted 4:24 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54PM, June 18, 2018

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. - Governor Rick Snyder has declared a disaster for Houghton and Menominee counties in the Upper Peninsula.

Severe weather and heavy rainfall hit the area over the weekend.

By declaring a 'state of disaster,' the state of Michigan makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan. Gov. Snyder’s declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts.

Both counties declared a local state of emergency on Sunday.

We'll have live reports from the Upper Peninsula throughout the week on FOX 17 News.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments