Photos: Gov. declares two U.P. counties disaster areas

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. - Governor Rick Snyder has declared a disaster for Houghton and Menominee counties in the Upper Peninsula.

Severe weather and heavy rainfall hit the area over the weekend.

By declaring a 'state of disaster,' the state of Michigan makes available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the disaster area as outlined in the Michigan Emergency Management Plan. Gov. Snyder’s declaration authorizes the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) to coordinate state efforts.

Both counties declared a local state of emergency on Sunday.

