Police: Man arrested in Rosa Parks Circle stabbing

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police say a 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Rosa Parks Circle earlier this month.

Reginald Van Perry was arrested June 14 on an assault with intent to murder charge, Grand Rapids Police said on Monday.

Police responded to the downtown stabbing June 4 . When officers arrived, officials say Van Perry and the 28-year-old victim had already left the scene. However, within a few minutes of receiving the call, police say the victim arrived at the hospital with a cut to his neck.

Perry is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.