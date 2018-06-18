Police: Man arrested in Rosa Parks Circle stabbing

Posted 5:43 PM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 05:44PM, June 18, 2018

Reginald Van Perry (Photo from Kent County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Police say a 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at Rosa Parks Circle earlier this month.

Reginald Van Perry was arrested June 14 on an assault with intent to murder charge, Grand Rapids Police said on Monday.

Police responded to the downtown stabbing June 4 . When officers arrived, officials say Van Perry and the 28-year-old victim had already left the scene. However, within a few minutes of receiving the call, police say the victim arrived at the hospital with a cut to his neck.

Perry is currently being held at the Kent County Correctional Facility.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s