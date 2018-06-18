Police release surveillance photos after recent Battle Creek break-ins

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department says several homes have been broken into over the last week, many focused on the south side of the city.

Officials say the affected area is from Columbia Avenue to I-94 and Goguac Lake to Riverside Drive. The suspects typically enter through a side or rear door about two hours after the resident leaves, and the crimes appear to be happening between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Police say the suspects have mostly been stealing electronics and jewelry.

Authorities are asking residents in the area to make sure their homes are secure with proper lighting, motion detectors and deadbolt locks.

On Monday, police released two surveillance photos of suspects from a weekend break-in. If you have any information about these break-ins, Battle Creek Police are asking people to call 911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.