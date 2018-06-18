West Michigan Reps speak up against family separations at U.S./Mexico border

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. – Two of West Michigan’s GOP representatives in Congress issued statements Monday, speaking up about families being separated at the U.S./Mexico border.

U.S. Rep. Fred Upton, R – St. Joseph, released this statement Monday:

“It’s time for this ugly and inhumane practice to end. Now. “It’s never acceptable to use kids as bargaining chips in political process. For some time, I’ve said that separating young, innocent children from their parents is the wrong approach. The right approach is legislation to address the root issues. “This week, the House should vote on a bill that would keep families together, give long-term stability to Dreamers, and improve our border security. “Enough finger pointing. Time for action and solutions.”

Upton also said that he had previously signed on to a “discharge petition” that would have allowed full debate on immigration proposals to address the issues. The house is planning to vote on two proposals this week.

Some other Republicans have started joining Democrats in outrage over the White House policy of separating families when they are caught trying to illegally enter the United States.

Monday evening, Rep. Bill Huizenga (R) issued the following statement on the family separations:

“The United States is a nation of laws, but it is also a nation of compassion. It’s clear the catch and release policy implemented by the previous Administration failed to stem the tide of people entering the country illegally. While changes in policy are necessary, the notion of automatically separating families runs counter to my values as a father as well as the core values of our nation. We must find a legislative solution that balances our compassion with the fact that some individuals are exploiting loopholes in our immigration system and actively trafficking children across the border. This week the House is scheduled to address the issue of border integrity, DACA, and family separation. There is an opportunity to have a workable bipartisan solution if we can stop the partisan bickering and actually put our nation first.”

Rep. Justin Amash (R) addressed the separations back in May on Twitter: