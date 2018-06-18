Say goodbye to pesky wrinkles with Plexaderm

Posted 10:53 AM, June 18, 2018

Summer is here, so why not look and feel your best while having fun in the sun? With all the vacations, graduations, weddings, barbecues, block parties and more filling in your schedule, you're going to want something that works fast and efficiently.

Plexaderm is a product designed to instantly lift, firm, and revitalize the skin. The results are instant, taking as little as five minutes to see the difference in your skin and making those eye bags disappear. Lifestyle expert Scott DeFalco stopped by the studio to show us how it works.

Plexaderm is offering a deal exclusively for Morning Mix viewers.

If you call 1-800-923-8973 and mention you saw them on FOX 17 Morning Mix, get up to 50% off plus free shipping on your Plexaderm order. Or place an order at plexaderm.com

