Storms wash out roads in Upper Peninsula

HOUGHTON, Mich. (AP) — Storms moving across the Upper Peninsula washed out several roads in the Houghton and Hancock areas and created dozens of sinkholes across the Keweenaw Peninsula.

MLive.com reports that the storms that swept through the area early Sunday prompted officials in southern and central Houghton County to declare a Flash Flood Emergency.

The National Weather Service says that as much as six inches of rain fell in some areas and that law enforcement agencies are reporting that many roads are impassable and covered by debris. The weather service says that area residents are asked to stay off the roads until the “water subsides and the debris has been cleared.”

That may take a while because the weather service says that up to 3 inches more of rain was expected on Sunday.

