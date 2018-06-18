Study: cell phones hurt long-lasting parent, kid relationships

Posted 6:03 AM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 08:18AM, June 18, 2018

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Looking to build a long-lasting relationship with your children? Then it is time to put your phone away during bonding moments according to a new study by the Journal of Pediatric Research.

Kids are more likely to act out and feel ignored when they see their parents on their cell phones, the study reported.

The lack of meaningful conversations causes children to throw temper tantrum, whining and sulking.

It is advised that parents unplug during meal times, for at least two hours a day and to select full weekends to instead pay attention to their children.

 

