YWCA provides safe space for victims of abuse

Posted 11:11 AM, June 18, 2018, by , Updated at 11:10AM, June 18, 2018

The YWCA of West Central Michigan is a place that provides hope, healing and renewal to victims of abuse through their many programs. They have programs and services that address issues of domestic abuse and sexual violence that hurt individuals, families, and anyone in the community.

Their vision is to create a nurturing, violence-free space for everyone; their services are for everyone from children, to adults, to the elderly.

We went to their West Michigan headquarters to learn more about what they're doing to protect victims of abuse, and how they're working to prevent it.

YWCA West Central Michigan is located at 25 Sheldon Boulevard Southeast.

For more information, call (616)-459-4681 or visit ywcawcmi.org.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s