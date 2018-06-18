YWCA provides safe space for victims of abuse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The YWCA of West Central Michigan is a place that provides hope, healing and renewal to victims of abuse through their many programs. They have programs and services that address issues of domestic abuse and sexual violence that hurt individuals, families, and anyone in the community.

Their vision is to create a nurturing, violence-free space for everyone; their services are for everyone from children, to adults, to the elderly.

We went to their West Michigan headquarters to learn more about what they're doing to protect victims of abuse, and how they're working to prevent it.

YWCA West Central Michigan is located at 25 Sheldon Boulevard Southeast.

For more information, call (616)-459-4681 or visit ywcawcmi.org.