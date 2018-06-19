Three people injured in Ottawa Co. crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- Three people have been hurt in a crash near Conklin, Michigan.

The crash happened at 16th Avenue and Gooding Street about 10:00 a.m. and involved two trucks.

The driver of one truck admitted at the scene to having been distracted by his phone and went through the intersection hitting a red pickup truck driven by a couple in their 60's. One of the people in the red pickup truck was flown to the hospital by Aero Med with serious injuries. The other was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the first truck was also taken to the hospital by ambulance.