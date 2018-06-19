Elderly couple and teen girl tied up in Calhoun Co. home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Calhoun County detectives are investigating a home invasion in Newton Township. The incident happened in the 7000 block of Division Drive at about 4:30 a.m.

"Two possibly three suspects broke into a residence, gaining access through an unsecure door, [a] side entrance," said Sheriff Matt Saxton during an interview at the Marshall Post. "The residents in the home — two 84-year-old husband [and] wife with a 13 year old granddaughter — were awoken with a suspect standing over their bed holding a handgun."

Sheriff Saxton said the men tied up the family and stole electronics and jewelry from the home. They then left the scene.

"The suspects fled in the victim's vehicle," he said. "They took the vehicle of the victim’s from the home and was abandoned about two miles away on Beadle Lake Road in Emmett Township."

That vehicle has since been recovered and processed, he said. In the meantime, the great-granddaughter was able to get free. He said she ran to a relative's house across the street and called 9-1-1. Detectives are investigating all leads at this time.

"We have not ruled out that it’s connected to any other home invasions," said Sheriff Saxton referring to a string of break-ins in Battle Creek. "But we have not tied it to any other ones either. It's still an ongoing investigation."

According to a press release from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, one suspect is described as a man, race unknown, about 5'10" with a stocky build. He was wearing a baseball hat with a white hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and wavy green/brown camo pants. A second suspect is described as a black man, about 5'10" with a thin build. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt pulled over his head and light-colored blue jeans. No description was given for the third suspect.

"We’re still investigating if there were any ties to the residence through family or friends," said Sheriff Saxton. "We’re investigating all leads. Once we have the suspects in custody we hopefully will be able to find out why they chose this house."

***Anyone with information should call the Calhoun County Sheriff at 269-781-0880.***