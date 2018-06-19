Enjoy brews and live music at Beers At The Bridge

Posted 11:38 AM, June 19, 2018, by , Updated at 11:37AM, June 19, 2018

The fourth annual Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series kicks off this Friday in Ada.

Beers at the Bridge is a free, family-friendly event where people can experience local craft beer, hard cider, and food, while listening to live music from local bands.

This Friday's performance will feature Mid-Life Crisis, an award-winning Grand Rapids band that has been playing music since 2001.

The first Beers at the Bridge event is on Friday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. Everything is happening at Leonard Field at the Ada Covered Bridge, so be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Can't make the first Beers on the Bridge? There will be more concerts on July 20 and August 17.

For more information, click here.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s