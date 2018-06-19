Enjoy brews and live music at Beers At The Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The fourth annual Beers at the Bridge Summer Concert Series kicks off this Friday in Ada.

Beers at the Bridge is a free, family-friendly event where people can experience local craft beer, hard cider, and food, while listening to live music from local bands.

This Friday's performance will feature Mid-Life Crisis, an award-winning Grand Rapids band that has been playing music since 2001.

The first Beers at the Bridge event is on Friday, June 22 from 6-9 p.m. Everything is happening at Leonard Field at the Ada Covered Bridge, so be sure to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

Can't make the first Beers on the Bridge? There will be more concerts on July 20 and August 17.

For more information, click here.