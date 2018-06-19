Florida man chugged a beer after being pulled over

BIG COPPITT KEY, Fla. -- A Florida man is in jail after allegedly chugging down a beer after being pulled over for suspicion of drunk driving.

48-year-old Daryl Royal Riedel led police on a chase on June 14th that ended with him getting out of his pickup truck holding a beer and gulping it down in front of the deputy that pulled him over, according to WPLG-10.

Deputy Lopez was in pursuit of Riedel and used his car's PA system to order him to stop. In response, Riedel waved his hand out the open window “as if to disregard my order,” according to Lopez.

Riedel told the deputy that he had fled out of fear, the Monroe County Sheriff’s office reported

Riedel was jailed Thursday evening without bond. He is currently facing three felony charges for DUI, fleeing and eluding officers and driving with a suspended license, as well as two misdemeanor charges for reckless driving and refusal to submit a DUI test.

Recent court records do not list a lawyer for him.

