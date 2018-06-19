Fun on the water; let’s kayak and stand-up paddle board with Bill & Paul’s Sporthaus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is the perfect time to get out on the water. Kayaking and stand-up paddle boarding are just one of the many active ways to spend a fun day out on Lake Michigan, or any body of water.

Don't have a kayak or paddle board? Or never got the chance to try one out? Bill and Paul's Sporthaus has all the equipment, and safety gear, needed for kayakers and paddle boarders of all skill levels, ages, and sizes.

Leigh Ann and Todd went out on the lake with experts from Bill and Paul's to test out their gear for a day of fun.

Bill and Paul's Sporthaus is located at 1200 East Paris Avenue in Grand Rapids.

For more information, visit billandpauls.com.