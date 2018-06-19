Get Hooked on Health: A Free Men’s Health Event on June 26

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Holland Hospital presents Get Hooked on Health: A Free Men's Health Event to give men the tools and information to better themselves physically and mentally on Tuesday, June 26.

Dr. John Ludlow from Western Michigan Urological Associates and Dr. Jason Myers from Lakeshore Health Partners Family Medicine in Zeeland, talk more about the event, and what men can do to better their health.

Get Hooked on Health is happening at the Holland Fish and Game Club on Tuesday, June 26 from 6-8 p.m. The event will feature discussions from local doctors about men's health, while providing craft beer and barbecue.

For more information and to register, visit hollandhospital.org/mensevent.