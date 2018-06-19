Gov. Snyder tours flood-damaged areas of the Upper Peninsula

HOUGHTON, Mich. - Gov. Rick Snyder toured damaged areas of the Upper Peninsula on Tuesday.

The governor had already declared Houghton and Menominee counties disaster areas.

Photo from Timothy Burns

Saturday night into Sunday morning, some areas of the Upper Peninsula were hit with upwards of eight inches of rain.  Several roads have been washed out and some structures and homes have also been severely damaged or destroyed.

Families have created Gofundme accounts to help with cleanup costs. The family of a 12-year-old boy who died from storm-related injuries also created a page for assistance.

