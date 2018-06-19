GRPS extends partnership with GRCC: ‘You’re already ahead of the game’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The Grand Rapids Public Schools is extending their partnerships with Grand Rapids Community College.

The Early/Middle College Program at GRPS allows students to take college courses while they're still in high school. If they stay for a fifth year, the teens can graduate with both a high school diploma and an associates degree. On top of having that achievement under their belts, officials say the biggest advantage for students may be the financial benefits.

"You`re already ahead of the game in terms of what your pocketbook looks like," said Bill Pink, president of GRCC.

Right now, the program is only available at Ottawa Hills High School, but the superintendent says she hopes to expand it to other high schools in the district.

"By the time they leave, they can go onto a four-year institution or they can get a job in the community," said GRPS Superintendent Teresa Weatherall Neal.