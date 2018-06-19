Let’s Go to Bat for Kids charity game to raise money for CCWM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See local TV and radio personalities take the field to challenge local priests at the annual Let's Go To Bat For Kids on Thursday.

Let's Go To Bat For Kids is more than a fun filled exhibition softball game, it's a way to help raise awareness and funds for the important work done by Catholic Charities West Michigan. The event will benefit the foster care and adoption programs of CCWM, which help keep families together in the community.

children’s games and activities along the concourse, local mascots, and a fun night at the ballpark!

The gates of Fifth Third Ballpark open at 5:30 p.m. with the game starting at 7.

Tickets are free, but parking costs $7.

For more information, visit ccwestmi.org/events.