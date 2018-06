Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTAGE, Mich. -- Portage Central's Luke Leto just finished his freshman year and Monday announced on Twitter that he has committed to LSU to play baseball.

Leto is ranked as one of the top prospects in the country in the class of 2021.

He is also a two-way prospect, throwing in the mid 90s as a right-handed pitcher, but he also plays shortstop and bats left-handed.