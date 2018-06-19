× Man arrested for January murder in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids Police say they have made an arrest in a January murder.

Curtis Swift, Jr., 26, was shot and killed in northwest Grand Rapids on January 19. Police had been called to the home by an acquaintance of Swift’s to check on his well-being. He was found dead from a gunshot wound.

Police say that they have arrested Cameron Davon Wright, 26, and have charged him with Open Murder and Felony Firearms in connection with Swift’s death. Police say that Wright has been in jail since January as a suspect in the 2013 murder of Andre T. Davis. Wright’s trial for Davis’s murder is expected this September. Wright is expected to be arraigned for Swift’s murder Tuesday afternoon.

A second person, Derek Banks, 26, was sentenced last week to 16-80 years in prison for perjury in connection to the investigation into Swift’s death.