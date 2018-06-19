Oops: Contractor goofed with half-mile of concrete on I-696
ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A construction company that poured about a half-mile of new concrete on a major Detroit-area freeway has agreed to do it again.
The state Transportation Department says the concrete didn’t meet quality standards. Spokesman Jeff Cranson says Interstate Highway Construction tore it up and is pouring it again at no additional cost to taxpayers.
The westbound lanes of Interstate 696 are closed until November between I-94 and I-75. Cranson tells the Detroit Free Press that the project still is on schedule, despite having to redo a portion of the road.
Roseville resident Jerry Tranchmontagne was suspicious last week after hearing machines breaking up new concrete.
3 comments
RG
I bet there is a lot of sub standard concrete in the highways.
Papa
The 11 mile road service drive will be a parking lot, along with Gratiot and all the westbound mile roads up to 14 mile. Glad I don’t live around there anymore….. ; )
Matt
Should be no cost to the taxpayer in the first place because… taxation is theft!