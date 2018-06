Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Vander Mill Grand Rapids is kicking off their Summer Block Party Series Wednesday with a seafood boil.

The three block parties have different themes, food, games and cider.

The Block Party BBQ is planned for July 18 and the Fried Chicken Frenzy is planned for August 15.

The regular menu will not be available during these events.