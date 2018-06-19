Video shows ER doctor mock man during anxiety attack: ‘He must be dead!’

LOS GATOS, Calif. – An ER doctor announcing you’re one of the “least sick of all the people” sounds like good news, but in the case of Samuel Bardwell, it was a callous statement made while he was suffering a full-blown anxiety attack.
Now Beth Keegstra, 57, the contracted physician who tended to the 20-year-old last week at El Camino Hospital in Los Gatos, Calif., has been permanently taken out of the rotation of ER doctors at all of the health system’s locations, per a release.
The Mercury News reports Bardwell was hospitalized Monday after he had an anxiety attack during basketball practice at West Valley College. His dad, Donald Bardwell, tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Samuel has a history of anxiety attacks and takes Klonopin, a benzodiazepine, to treat that, but that he’d been busy over the previous few days and hadn’t had a chance to pick up his new prescription.
The father and son say Keegstra started right off the bat by accusing Samuel of using drugs, and that’s when the elder Bardwell started taping video, which he uploaded to Facebook.
In the video, Keegstra scoffs at Donald Bardwell’s assertion that his son was drifting “in and out of consciousness,” and at one point she answers “Mm-hmm” when Samuel Bardwell asks her, “[So] I’m full of s—?”
Samuel Bardwell also mentions he can’t breathe in, to which Keegstra replies: “He can’t inhale, wow! He must be dead! Are you dead, sir?”
In the release, the hospital apologized for “a physician whose demeanor was unprofessional.”
Donald Bardwell doesn’t think that’s enough. “In my mind, I don’t think she should be practicing medicine at all,” he told Good Morning America. State records show Keegstra has never before faced disciplinary action, per the News. (Repercussions for a “dancing doctor.”)
3 comments
Mac Woods
Here’s the other side of the story. Last fall, I had to take my daughter to emergency for burns she suffered (campfire, long story) When we got there, of course she was immediately taken care of. Well, a family of about 7, who were there because their kid had a runny nose; began loudly complaining to management about it. They demanded to know why their kid was still sitting there, while mine was seen immediately. So many people have NO idea what triage means. In this instance, I would say this doctor was no doubt irritated with people clogging the emergency room, and being needlessly evaluated via triage, who didn’t actually need to be there. Hence the “callous” response.
NEW Bob
Still, the Dr. had to be better then that. I’m not saying they should never work again, but getting fired from the job is totally understandable.
craftd1
I partially agree with Mac Woods. I’m a nurse so I’ve seen some crazy stuff go on in the ER! That being said, this “doctor” was way out of line! She had probably been on shift for way too long and had lost her patience, but anxiety is a real condition and can cause some very real physical symptoms. Being a doctor, she should have known that and used at least an ounce of bedside manner. It’s not the patient’s fault that you have been overworked or have your own problems to deal with! If you can’t do your job correctly then go home and deal with the consequences later!